West Bengal Governor Dhankhar to get state helicopter for Santiniketan visit

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (File) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (File)

Signalling a thaw in the strained ties between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, the state government has decided to provide him with a helicopter for his visit to Santiniketan in Birbhum district on Thursday. The governor’s secretariat had requested a chopper from the state government for Dhankhar’s travel.

On several occasions last year, the state government had rejected Dhankhar’s request for a chopper to travel to Santiniketan, Domkal and Farakka – all within a 300-km periphery of Kolkata. A Raj Bhavan official on Tuesday said, “We had sought a chopper for the governor to travel to Santiniketan to attend a programme. It has been approved by the state government.”

State Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said, “There is no controversy regarding providing a helicopter to the Governor. It all depends on the availability. The state government takes a decision accordingly.”

The latest development comes a day after the Governor held a meeting with state Finance Minister Amit Mitra and state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee to discuss the Budget Session scheduled to start from February 7.

Chatterjee, also secretary general of Trinamool Congress, had met Dhankhar for over an hour on Sunday too. On Tuesday evening, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha met Dhankhar in Raj Bhavan. The discussions during the 90-minute-long meeting ranged from Dhankhar’s scheduled speech at the session to several administrative issues, said news agency PTI quoting a senior official.

Sources said the state government and Raj Bhavan are having some disagreements over the Dhankhar’s speech which he will deliver at state Assembly before the commencement of Budget Session. Traditionally, the Governor delivers a speech before the session.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App