West Bengal Governor Dhankhar meets ailing Buddhadeb

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited ailing former chief minister and veteran CPM leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee at his Ballygunge residence on Wednesday. Dhankhar spoke to Bhattacharjee and enquired about his health, as he has not been keeping well for the last two years.

Advertising

“I have regards for a man, for whom I have enormous respect. I wish him good health and speedy recovery. He has a very gifted daughter who was very useful in organising the meeting. I have come here to pay regards,” Dhankhar told reporters after his visit.

Bhattacharjee’s wife Mira received the Governor. Dhankhar also said there should be no politics over his visit to Bhattacharjee’s house. “When you call on people there can be no politics. It was just my enormous respect for the man who has been the chief minister of the state, and I thought as a person and Governor and as a thinking human being I feel greatly satisfied. Meeting him is being blessed and inspirational,” he said.

Bhattacharjee was the CM from 2000 till 2011. He stepped down from the CPM politburo, central committee and the state secretariat due to ill health in 2018.

Bhattacharjee suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder. Lately, he has been losing vision in his eyes. His last public appearance was on February 3 during the party’s mega rally on the Brigade parade grounds.