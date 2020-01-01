Follow Us:
West Bengal: Governor Dhankhar calls Curzon table ‘iconic’, slammed

Education Minister Partha Chatterjee met Dhankhar to discuss cancellation of recent programmes in various state-run universities and protests in some of them, marking a lull in the bitterness between the state government and him.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: January 1, 2020 1:11:34 am
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (File)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday drew widespread condemnation over his tweet referring to a table, apparently used by Lord Curzon to sign papers pertaining to the Partition of Bengal in 1905, as “iconic”.

Author Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay said, “I think he misunderstood the entire thing. The Governor has wrongly used the word,” he stated. Litterateur Prafulla Roy said, “Partition was painful. The word wasn’t used in the right context.” State minister Subrata Mukherjee called it an “unfortunate” episode.

Dhankhar, also slammed online, later deleted the tweet.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee met Dhankhar to discuss cancellation of recent programmes in various state-run universities and protests in some of them, marking a lull in the bitterness between the state government and him.

