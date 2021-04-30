West Bengal goes into mini-lockdown amid Covid surge, public places ordered closed, gatherings prohibited

Health workers help a COVID-19 patient during admission at a hospital, as coronavirus cases spike in Kolkata, Friday, April 30, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Amid surging Covid 19 cases in the state, the West Bengal government has ordered all shopping malls, beauty parlours, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools to close until further notice.

In an order issued Friday, the state government also prohibited all kinds of social, cultural, academic and entertainment gatherings. It was also announced that markets will remain open from 7 am to 10 am and 3 pm to 5 pm.

“All shopping complexes, malls, beauty parlours, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes and gyms, spas and swimming pools shall remain closed (even while home deliveries and online services shall remain permitted). All social/cultural/academic/entertainment related gatherings and congregations shall remain prohibited,” read the order.

According to government officials, the decision was taken to curb the rising Covid-19 cases across the state.

The order further stated, “Bazaars/hats will remain open only during 7-10 am in the morning and 3-5 pm in the afternoon (even while essential services like medical shops, medical equipment shops, grocery, etc will remain outside the confines of the embargo.”

West Bengal govt cancels Class 11 boards due to Covid spike, asks students to be promoted to Class 12

The West Bengal government has announced that board examinations for Class 11 have been cancelled for the year 2021 while students will appear for the Class 12 boards at their own institutions. All candidates currently studying in class 11 will be promoted to class 12.

A notification issued by West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) read, “Because of the current pandemic situation and other reasons, the Council has decided to cancel the Annual Examination of Class XI-2021. (The) Head of the Institution is being requested to promote all candidates of Class XI to Class XII. The topics of the reduced syllabus of Class XI, which are related to the Higher Secondary Examination should be completed within the first quarter of Class XII.”

It further said, “However, the Higher Secondary Examination will be conducted as per schedule published earlier. For Higher Secondary Examination 2021 the HS. examinees will appear for the examination at their own Institution (Home Venue) and please note that, the examination timings will be 12 noon to 3.15 pm in place of 10am to 1.15 pm. The Covid situation will be closely monitored and any further decision or change in this regard will be informed beforehand, to all. We solicit the cooperation of all concerned in this regard.”

Higher Secondary examinations (class 12) are scheduled to be held from June 15 to July 2.