West Bengal: One hurt in fresh violence after BJP team visits Bhatpara

A BJP delegation led by Bardhaman-Durgapur MP S S Ahluwalia visited Bhatpara in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Saturday and alleged that it was police firing that led to the death of two people after a clash earlier this week.

After the delegation’s visit, another clash erupted between BJP workers and police in Bhatpara. One person was injured in the ensuing lathicharge.

Ahluwalia, accompanied by MP from Uttar Pradesh Satyapal Singh and MP from Jharkhand Vishnu Dayal Ram — both former IPS officers — visited the homes of the two victims. They said they would soon submit a report to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Our leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is deeply saddened by the incident. It is clear that the two persons, who were ordinary people passing through the area, were killed in police firing. The police stated that they fired in the air. Were these two people flying?” said Ahluwalia.

“We met the family of Ram Babu Shaw and Dharamveer Shaw. Both were the sole breadwinners of their families. Not a single representative from the West Bengal government visited them or tried to help rehabilitate the families. Our MP Arjun Singh has already promised Rs 10 lakh to each of the families and is also taking care of the education of the children,” he said. Arjun Singh, party MP from Barrackpore, was part of the delegation.

“We will submit a report to the Union home minister. A proper investigation is the need of the hour and the guilty policemen should be punished. The policemen are lathicharging miscreants and firing on ordinary people,” said Ahluwalia.

Trinamool Congress leaders alleged that the BJP delegation visited the area to provoke people.

“Section 144 is imposed there. The BJP delegation should have visited after the situation became peaceful. Instead they went there to provoke the people. Earlier, everything was peaceful. Now why is the area tense?” said TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

After the delegation left the area, clashes broke out between BJP supporters and policemen. Bricks were lobbed at policemen, who resorted to lathicharge, leaving one BJP worker injured. Section 144 continued to be imposed in the area, where police forces took out route marches throughout the day.

“Everything is peaceful now and the situation is under control. Some people violated Section 144, but police chased them away. Normalcy is slowly returning, and both police and public are working towards it. Today, permission was granted to the BJP delegation to meet the family members,” said Manoj Verma, Barrackpur Police Commissioner, who was seen leading the police patrol personally in the area.

A joint delegation of the Congress and the Left, led by CPI(M) MLA Sujan Chakraborty and Congress MLA Abdul Mannan, also visited the area. “It is the failure of the chief minister… She came here and made wrong statements, calling these people outsiders. They are living here for decades… She should have called for meeting of all parties and resolved the situation,” said Chakraborty.