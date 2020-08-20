West Bengal: For sixth day, state breaches 3,000 cases mark

With an addition of 53 deaths linked to the virus in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 2,581. (Representational)

Continuing with its six-day streak of recording more than 3,000 cases, West Bengal on Wednesday added 3,169 coronavirus positive cases, pushing the total count to 1,25,922.

With an addition of 53 deaths linked to the virus in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 2,581.

Nine districts recorded more than 100 fresh cases, of which four had over 200 cases. Kolkata and adjacent four districts continued to account for a major share. As many as 666 people tested positive in Kolkata, 657 in North 24 Parganas, 213 in South 24 Parganas, 172 in Howrah and 151 in Hooghly. Besides these, 225 people tested in Dakshin Dinajpur, 137 in Purba Midnapore, 121 in Murshidabad and 111 in Paschim Bardwan.

North 24 Parganas district recorded the highest fresh deaths with 16 followed by 11 in Kolkata and eight in Howrah among others.

As many as 34,358 samples were tested in the same period, taking the cumulative count to 14,16,556.

The state has discharged 95,663 patients, including 2,973 on Wednesday, after their recovery. This means that 75.97 per cent of the total Covid-19 patients have recovered. The state has 27,678 active cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd