West Bengal: Father alleges baby’s thumb snipped; hospital seeks report

Father of a two-month-old baby has alleged that the tip of the infant’s thumb had been snipped by a junior doctor during a medical procedure, following which the hospital superintendent sought a report from the facility’s pediatrics department.

Situ Sheikh, a resident of Simulia village in Purba Bardhaman district, on Thursday had lodged a written complaint to this effect with the Superintendent of Burdwan Medical College and Hospital (BMCH), Prabir Sengupta.

The baby had been admitted to the BMCH with loose motion on Sunday.

In his complaint, Situ Sheikh said that when a junior doctor was asked to make the saline channel on Tuesday, he snipped the tip of the baby’s right hand thumb with half of the nail, while cutting the bandage with a scissor.

“The hospital authorities should take appropriate action against the doctor and such an incident should not happen to any other baby,” he said.

The BMCH superintendent said that after receiving the complaint, he had sought a report from the head of the pediatrics department, who informed him that the baby had suffered a cut on his finger.

“Surgeons have examined the child. He has suffered a cut on the upper portion of his thumb, but the finger, with portion of the nail, was not snipped.

“The matter has been sorted out with the patient’s family,” Sengupta said.