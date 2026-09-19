Of 27 lakh deleted West Bengal voters, 22 lakh have filed appeals: Election Commission

For the first time, the Election Commission has informed the Supreme Court that of the 38 lakh appeals filed against inclusions and exclusions from the West Bengal electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision, over 22 lakh appeals were filed by voters who had been deleted, which means that 82% of the 27.16 lakh voters deleted through an unprecedented adjudication process in the state have appealed their exclusion.

In a reply to an application by petitioner and TMC MP Derek O’ Brien, the EC told the court on Friday that of the total 38.31 lakh appeals pending before the appellate tribunals, 22.21 lakh were filed by deleted voters seeking inclusion, while 16.10 lakh were filed against voters included, which means these appeals are seeking further deletion. The EC did not specify who these appeals were filed by, but any elector or electoral official can file the form seeking deletion of someone suspected to be ineligible.