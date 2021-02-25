scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 25, 2021
Mamata Banerjee rides pillion on electric scooter in protest against rising fuel prices

Mamata Banerjee said, "Modi govt only makes false promises, has done nothing to bring down fuel prices."

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata |
Updated: February 25, 2021 2:47:07 pm
Mamata Banerjee West bengal elections 2021Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee riding on an electric scooty in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday rode pillion on an electric scooter during a rally against rising fuel prices in the country.

Banerjee sat behind state minister Firhad Hakim during the five-km-long journey from Hazra More to the state secretariat.

After reaching Nabanna, Banerjee slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre saying, “We are protesting against the fuel price hike. The Modi government only makes false promises. They have done nothing to bring down fuel prices. You can see the difference in petrol prices when the Modi government came to power and now.”

Mamata Banerjee West bengal elections 2021 Mamata Banerjee addressing the media after the 5-km journey on the two-wheeler. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

“Modi and Shah are selling the country. This is an anti-people’s government,” she added.

In Bengal, the price of petrol and diesel has climbed to Rs 91.12 per liter and Rs 84.20 per liter, respectively.

In a breather to the common man, the West Bengal government on Sunday announced a reduction of tax by Re 1 per liter on petrol and diesel effective from midnight.

After reaching Nabanna, Banerjee slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre saying, "We are protesting against the fuel price hike. The Modi government only makes false promises.

The Centre, defending the price rise, had said that oil retailers in India have been forced to increase prices since the global crude oil prices have risen by more than 50 per cent to over $63.3 per barrel since October.

