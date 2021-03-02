West Bengal elections: Congress to contest 92 seats, says won’t spare from its quota

The Congress on Monday said that it has finalised the seat-sharing agreement with the Left Front and would field candidates in 92 of the total 294 Assembly seats in the upcoming West Bengal polls. State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also made it clear that if any other political party joins the alliance, then seats would not be given to them from the Congress’s share.

After meeting Left leaders in Kolkata for seat-sharing talks, Chowdhury said, “Within a day or two, we will announce our candidates for the first phase… Initially, we had demanded 130 seats. We could have bargained for more seats knowing very well that the Left Front would have given us some more… We then decided that we will contest where our candidates had won in the 2016 Assembly polls. After discussions with the Left, we decided to contest in 92 seats. As other political parties are showing interest to join our alliance, they should be accommodated from the seats where we are not contesting.”

Chowdhury made the remarks a day after ostensible cracks in the seat-sharing talks came to the fore at a joint rally of the alliance partners at Brigade Ground in Kolkata.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed 28 observers for poll-bound West Bengal, a senior leader said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Indian Secular Front chief Abbas Siddiqui alleged that a senior leader of Congress was in touch with the TMC and the BJP and could switch over to one of the camps depending on the results.