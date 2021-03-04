West Bengal elections: BJP may field Suvendu from Nandigram, finalise list of 60 names today

BJP leader and former state minister Suvendu Adhikari is likely to contest from Nandigram against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the party prepares to draw up a list of 60 candidates for the first two phases of the Assembly polls starting March 27, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has said.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday night after attending a BJP election committee meeting, Ghosh said Adhikari’s name featured in the list of possible candidates from Nandigram, which votes in the second phase. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already expressed her desire to contest from the constituency.

Ghosh himself could contest from the Kharagpur Sadar seat which he had won in 2016 before resigning in 2019 after getting elected to the Lok Sabha. The BJP later lost the seat to the TMC during a by-poll.

On Wednesday, the party held another round of its election committee meeting at its party office in Hastings before central and state leaders left for Delhi.

Ghosh on Wednesday said the party had shortlisted four-five names per seat on an average for the first two phases. The list of 60 candidates would be finalised on Thursday during a Delhi meeting to be attended by members of the central election committee.

“We have received 120-140 names from our district units for the first two phases.. We had 20-25 names for each seat and from that we have shortlisted around four-five… There will be some more omission… central party leadership will take a final call,” Ghosh said.