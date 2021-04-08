Will pursue politics of development, not confrontation: Amit Shah at roadshow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held roadshows at three places, including Singur — once a hot spot of the anti-land acquisition movement — and promised rapid industrialisation of the state if BJP is voted to power.

Speaking at the Singur roadshow, the BJP leader said: “We will develop the area by setting up industries and a Rs 500 crore intervention fund has been announced for potatoes, for which the area is known, in our Sankalp Patra (manifesto).”

Shah said that after coming to power in West Bengal, the BJP government will ensure that small, medium and large industries are set up in Singur, which is situated on the national highway connecting Kolkata and New Delhi. “We will pursue politics of development, dialogue and cooperation, instead of confrontation,” he said.