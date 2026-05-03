West Bengal Election Results 2026: Date, Time, Where to Check WB Assembly Results

Voters queue outside Bahirpua Kurkuria F.P. School polling station under the Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency of South 24 Parganas district. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 date, time: The fate of West Bengal, its people and political parties will be decided soon as results are set to be announced on May 4 (Monday). The high-stakes battle between the TMC and Opposition BJP resulted in the state recording a record voter turnout of 92.5% in the second phase of polling for 142 Assembly seats in the House of 294. The state recorded a turnout of 92.88% in the first phase where 152 of the total 294 Assembly seats went to polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said West Bengal had recorded the highest ever polling percentage in both phases since Independence.