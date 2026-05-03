West Bengal Election Results 2026: Date, Time, Where to Check WB Assembly Results

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West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 date, time: The fate of West Bengal, its people and political parties will be decided soon as results are set to be announced on May 4 (Monday). The high-stakes battle between the TMC and Opposition BJP resulted in the state recording a record voter turnout of 92.5% in the second phase of polling for 142 Assembly seats in the House of 294. The state recorded a turnout of 92.88% in the first phase where 152 of the total 294 Assembly seats went to polls.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said West Bengal had recorded the highest ever polling percentage in both phases since Independence.
However, counting will be held in 293 out of 294 Assembly constituencies, with the repoll pending in Falta.
The West Bengal elections are being held after the EC’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise cut a total of 91 lakh names from the state’s rolls beginning October last year.
Overall, West Bengal’s electorate was trimmed by 11.63%.
Election results will be announced (along with those for polls in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry) on May 4. Counting of votes is expected to begin around 8am on the day.
Counting will begin with postal ballots, followed by Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
To check the results on the official ECI portal, follow these steps:
Additionally, users can also download the ECINET app to check results on mobile devices.
For real-time updates on the Assembly election results, stay tuned to indianexpress.com and our YouTube channel where our reporters and editors bring the day’s developments and analysis.
At the end of polling for the crucial Assembly elections in West Bengal, majority of the exit polls put the Opposition BJP ahead of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Across projections, the Left remained largely marginal, with most estimates placing it in low single digits.
Breaking from the trend, People’s Pulse projected a TMC win, giving the party led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee an outright majority with 177-187 seats, BJP at 95-110, Left Front at 0-1 and the Congress at 1-3.
Across projections, the BJP’s tally changed widely — from 95 to 170 seats — highlighting both its expansion in the state and the uncertainty around the final outcome.
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