EC orders special drive to arrest bomb makers after recovery of ‘explosive material’ from house in South 24 Parganas

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The Election Commission on Sunday instructed West Bengal Police to carry out a special drive to arrest bomb makers, after the recovery of bombs and bomb-making material from an abandoned house in South 24 Parganas earlier in the day, an EC official said.
The EC’s directive comes three days before polling in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on April 29.
Earlier in the day, the West Bengal Police recovered bombs and explosive material from Majherhat, in Uttar Kashipur police station area of the district.
“During the operation, a significant cache of suspected explosive materials was recovered from an abandoned house near a burial ground. The seizure includes 79 crude bomb-like objects, approximately 3.37 kg of gunpowder, 1.61 kg of sulphur, jute ropes, and 10 packets of roll caps, with the assistance of the Bomb Disposal Squad. All materials have been seized as per prescribed procedure. Further investigation is underway,” the West Bengal Police said in a post on X.
An EC official said the special drive has started in this regard, adding that all cases involving bombs would be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The Commissioner of Police of Kolkata, Deputy Commissioners of Police, Superintendents of Police and other officers had been informed that if any explosives are found in their jurisdiction, the officer concerned would face action, the official said. All such materials should be seized in the next 24 hours, the EC official said.
Ahead of the two-phased elections, on April 23 and April 29, the EC had emphasised in meetings with security forces that the polling should be violence-free. The EC has deployed an unprecedented number of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel this time. A total of 2.4 lakh CAPFs personnel are currently deployed in the state, with about 500 companies or 50,000 personnel expected to remain in place even after polling, according to EC officials.
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