EC orders special drive to arrest bomb makers after recovery of ‘explosive material’ from house in South 24 Parganas

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal Police recovered bombs and explosive material from Majherhat, in Uttar Kashipur police station area of the district. (Source: X/ @KolkataPolice)

The Election Commission on Sunday instructed West Bengal Police to carry out a special drive to arrest bomb makers, after the recovery of bombs and bomb-making material from an abandoned house in South 24 Parganas earlier in the day, an EC official said.

The EC’s directive comes three days before polling in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on April 29.

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal Police recovered bombs and explosive material from Majherhat, in Uttar Kashipur police station area of the district.

“During the operation, a significant cache of suspected explosive materials was recovered from an abandoned house near a burial ground. The seizure includes 79 crude bomb-like objects, approximately 3.37 kg of gunpowder, 1.61 kg of sulphur, jute ropes, and 10 packets of roll caps, with the assistance of the Bomb Disposal Squad. All materials have been seized as per prescribed procedure. Further investigation is underway,” the West Bengal Police said in a post on X.