West Bengal Election Results 2026 Date, Time: When will counting of votes begin for Bengal polls?

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 Date, Time: The high-stakes battle between the TMC and Opposition BJP for control over the state of West Bengal resulted in the state recording a record voter turnout of 92.5% in the second and final phase of polling for 142 Assembly seats in the House of 294. The state recorded a turnout of 92.88% in the first phase where 152 of the total 294 Assembly seats went to polls.
Following the elections, Election Commission ordered re-polling at 15 booths in two constituencies in West Bengal due to alleged irregularities. Among these 11 are in Paschim Magrahat and four in Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency. Even on Saturday, a clash took place in North 24 Parganas when the repolling was underway.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said West Bengal had recorded the highest-ever polling percentage in both phases since Independence.
This is the first elections since the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of polls took place in the state.
The election results will be announced, along with those for polls in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, on May 4.
Counting of votes is expected to begin around 8am on the day. Counting of votes will begin with postal ballots, followed by the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
For real-time updates on the Assembly election results, stay tuned to indianexpress.com and our YouTube channel where our reporters and editors bring the day’s developments and analysis.
To check the results on the official ECI portal, follow these steps:
Users can also download the ECINET app to check results on mobile devices.
Most of the exit polls put the BJP ahead of the ruling TMC in West Bengal, where polling touched a record high in both the phases. Across projections, the Left remained largely marginal, with most estimates placing it in low single digits.
Breaking from the trend, People’s Pulse projected a TMC win, giving the party led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee an outright majority with 177-187 seats, BJP at 95-110, Left Front at 0-1 and the Congress at 1-3.
Across projections, the BJP’s tally changed widely — from 95 to 170 seats — highlighting both its expansion in the state and the uncertainty around the final outcome.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram