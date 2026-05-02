West Bengal Election Results 2026 Date, Time: When will counting of votes begin for Bengal polls?

Voters during the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026. (@ECISVEEP X/ANI Photo)

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 Date, Time: The high-stakes battle between the TMC and Opposition BJP for control over the state of West Bengal resulted in the state recording a record voter turnout of 92.5% in the second and final phase of polling for 142 Assembly seats in the House of 294. The state recorded a turnout of 92.88% in the first phase where 152 of the total 294 Assembly seats went to polls.

Following the elections, Election Commission ordered re-polling at 15 booths in two constituencies in West Bengal due to alleged irregularities. Among these 11 are in Paschim Magrahat and four in Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency. Even on Saturday, a clash took place in North 24 Parganas when the repolling was underway.