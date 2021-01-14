West Bengal: EC official meets DMs, SPs, reviews poll preparedness

In the second half, Jain met the DMs and SPs of north Bengal districts.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain on Wednesday held discussions with district magistrates (DMs) and superintendents of police (SPs) to review preparedness for the West Bengal Assembly elections. Elections to the 295-member Assembly are due in April-May.

According to a senior official of Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office in the state, Jain interacted with senior police officers, DMs and SPs of central and southern parts of the state in the first half of the day. In the second half, Jain met the DMs and SPs of north Bengal districts.

It was learnt that Jain, who is on a two-day visit to the state, has directed Election Commission officials to take strong action if complaints are raised against officials on poll duty. Sources said options such as removal of those officers from poll duty must be explored if there is a lapse in their performance. It was also learnt that Jain has asked officials to ensure law and order during elections and participation of people in exercising their franchise.

Jain is scheduled to meet Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Home Secretary HK Dwivedi and DGP) Virendra on Thursday.