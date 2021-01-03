West Bengal: Dry run for vaccination underway in 3 places

The dry run of vaccination drive being held at a primary health centre in Duttabad area of Kolkata on Saturday. (Photo: Partha Paul)

THE DRY run to check the best way to vaccinate people against Covid-19 and plug loopholes in logistics and training began at three locations in Bengal on Saturday.

Bidhan Nagar Municipality’s Duttabad primary healthcare centre, Madhyamgram’s Primary Health Centre and Amdanga Gramin Hospital are the three places, among several others, that have been selected across 116 districts in the country for the dry run.

Under the supervision of West Bengal Health Department officials, 25 healthcare workers will be vaccinated at each location. The dry run will comprise several steps. Recipients of the vaccine will not be allowed to enter the health centres without masks. Subsequently, they’ll have to register their names and wait for their turn to take the injection. Health protocols will be strictly followed at the centres.

The activity is proposed in all state capitals in at least three session sites; some States will also include districts that are situated in difficult terrain/have poor logistical support; Maharashtra and Kerala are likely to schedule the dry run in major cities