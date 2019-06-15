Bengal doctors’ strike spills over to Jammu, medical services severely affected

Medical services in Jammu’s Government Medical College Hospital and associated hospitals Saturday was adversely hit as resident doctors went on strike to express solidarity with their West Bengal agitating counterparts.

For the first hour starting 10 am, OPD services at all places remained shut in view of senior doctors staying away from work in support of resident doctors. Though senior doctors resumed work after 11 am, medical services at OPDs came to a hiatus due to the absence of resident doctors.

Except for emergencies, all routine surgeries listed for today were postponed. The resident doctors led by their president Dr Amit Sharma held a demonstration expressing solidarity with the protesting doctors in West Bengal and demanded security for medicos at all the places. “We have no issue about work, but we will not tolerate anyone threatening us,” he said, adding the government must ensure safety of doctors across the country who, while treating patients, get attacked.

Meanwhile, doctors in the region including those working at institutions run by Health Department have also decided to observe strike on Monday in support of doctors in West Bengal. The decision has been taken following a call by Indian Medical Association, he added.