Mamata breaks deadlock with striking doctors, agrees to most of the demands

The protesting doctors in West Bengal on Monday agreed to withdraw their week-long strike after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured them to scale up security in hospitals. The meeting between the two parties was held at Nabanna in the presence of state health secretary, MoS Chandrima Bhattacharya among other state officials, besides 31 junior doctors and two news channels.

Here is the list of proposals the Chief Minister agreed to implement to end the deadlock:

* The CM proposed the formation of a public relations team to facilitate smooth communication between the patients and their relatives and the doctors. The team, she said, will be responsible for providing regular updates on the patient’s health. This, she added, will eliminate the possibility of doctors being subject to unruly behaviour by the families of the patients.

* Banerjee also suggested the doctors to chalk out a plan, incorporating the measures they want to be taken to step up security across all government hospitals.

* To prevent any untoward incident, Banerjee announced that only two relatives will be allowed to accompany the patient in case of an emergency.

* Among other suggestions, the Chief Minister said one nodal officer must be appointed to supervise the security situation at each hospital.

* During the meeting, Bengal health secretary Rajiv Sinha promised to deploy additional 125 police personnel at NRS Medical College and Hospital to enhance security.

* The Chief Minister, on the other hand, urged the doctors to frame a package to set up reinforced gates at the emergency departments.

* Banerjee also directed the formation of grievance readressal units in all West Bengal hospitals as proposed by junior doctors.

* The Chief Minister asked a police officer to take note of a suggestion by a representative that a helpline number and an email to report an assault should be set up across hospitals.