West Bengal doctors’ strike LIVE UPDATES: Agitation enters fifth day, gathers steam in Delhi, Mumbai

West Bengal doctors’ strike LIVE UPDATES: West Bengal is once again on the boil as resident doctors and medical students mount a massive protest across the state. The agitation entered the fifth day Friday as doctors continued to demand adequate security after their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured following a patient’s death at NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The doctors on Thursday defied an ultimatum issued by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resume work after she paid an unannounced visit to SSKM Hospital around noon and spoke to unattended patients. “Whatever happened was unfortunate, but at times relatives of patients get agitated. We have taken action and police have made arrests,” she said.

The protests have now garnered support from doctors in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune who will also join the strikes today. In Delhi, resident doctors of AIIMS, Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) and Safdarjung Hospital will be on strike. Several doctors at AIIMS worked with bandages on their heads and arms as a symbolic protest on Thursday. The Delhi Medical Association has called for a strike too demanding strict action against the accused, while doctors from government hospitals took out a candlelight march at Jantar Mantar yesterday.