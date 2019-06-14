West Bengal doctors’ strike LIVE UPDATES: Agitation enters fifth day, gathers steam in Delhi, Mumbai

West Bengal doctors’ strike LIVE UPDATES: West Bengal is once again on the boil as resident doctors and medical students mount a massive protest across the state. The agitation entered the fifth day Friday as doctors continued to demand adequate security after their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured following a patient’s death at NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
The doctors on Thursday defied an ultimatum issued by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resume work after she paid an unannounced visit to SSKM Hospital around noon and spoke to unattended patients. “Whatever happened was unfortunate, but at times relatives of patients get agitated. We have taken action and police have made arrests,” she said.
The protests have now garnered support from doctors in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune who will also join the strikes today. In Delhi, resident doctors of AIIMS, Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) and Safdarjung Hospital will be on strike. Several doctors at AIIMS worked with bandages on their heads and arms as a symbolic protest on Thursday. The Delhi Medical Association has called for a strike too demanding strict action against the accused, while doctors from government hospitals took out a candlelight march at Jantar Mantar yesterday.
Kerala: Members of Indian Medical Association, Trivandrum hold protest over violence
In Pics | Protesting doctors at AIIMS New Delhi
(Express Photo)
Explained: Why The Health Care Logjam In Bengal Was Waiting To Happen
Doctors in Jaipur wear black bands in solidarity with NRS colleagues
Doctors at Jaipuria hospital carry out their duties wearing black bands as a mark of protest over violence against doctors in West Bengal.
Mamata Banerjee writes FB post over NRS strike
An unfortunate incident took place in NRS Hospital 3 days ago. I sent my colleague, Chandrima Bhattacharjee, Minister-of-State, Health and Family Welfare to visit the injured doctor and talk to a section of the junior doctors who are agitating and request them to withdraw the agitation as people are not getting treatment. Cancer patients, kidney patients, accident victims, even children coming from distant places are suffering for not getting treatment. READ FULL POST HERE
Watch | Residents Doctors protests in Raipur
Resident Doctors at Raipur's Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital raise slogans of 'We Want Justice' as they protest over violence against doctors in West Bengal.
Students continue protest outside NRS hospital in Kolkata
Residents doctors in Delhi go on strike
Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS is on strike today over violence against doctors in West Bengal.
Editorial: The doctors have a reason to be angry
West Bengal’s political turmoil is beginning to complicate other serious problems in the state. On Monday, angry relatives of a patient, who died in Kolkata’s Nilratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College, clashed with the institute’s junior doctors. The incident precipitated a doctors’ strike at NRS, which has now spilled over to all state-run medical college hospitals and at least six district hospitals in West Bengal and is spreading. On Wednesday, some of them pulled down the shutters on their emergency services. The matter pertains to the rights of patients and doctors, which are usually seen, in over-crowded under-equipped government hospitals, as antagonistic parties.
Editorial | The doctors have a reason to be angry
Bengal protests reach Delhi, 3 hospitals face strike today
Extending support to residents doctors in Kolkata, who are protesting against an attack on two of their colleagues at NRS Medical College and Hospital, resident doctors of AIIMS, Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) and Safdarjung Hospital will be on strike Friday. On Thursday, several doctors at AIIMS worked with bandages on their heads and arms as a symbolic protest. The Delhi Medical Association has called for a strike Friday demanding strict action against the accused, while doctors from government hospitals took out a candlelight march at Jantar Mantar.
Read | Bengal protests reach Delhi, 3 hospitals face strike today
Mamata talks tough, her colleague’s daughter slams inaction
Battlelines hardened Thursday in the snowballing agitation by doctors across West Bengal with Chief Minister and Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee turning up the heat on them. And a medical student, daughter of Banerjee’s powerful colleague Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim going public with her “shame” as a Trinamool supporter at “the inaction and silence of our leaders”. Banerjee gave an ultimatum to agitating junior doctors saying that strong action would be taken against them if they do not get back to work promptly. But junior doctors and interns vowed to continue their “ceasework” until their demands for security were met.
Read | Mamata talks tough, her colleague’s daughter slams inaction
Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE Blog
Good Morning,
Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE Blog. Join us as we track the developments taking place in West Bengal and across India as doctors continue protests demanding adequate security.