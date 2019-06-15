AIIMS doctors call off strike, threaten indefinite stir if demands not met by Bengal govt in 48 hours

The resident doctors at AIIMS, New Delhi, called off their protest Saturday morning and said they would return to work. However, the AIIMS Association of Resident Doctors threatened to launch an indefinite stir if the West Bengal government failed to meet the demands of medical practitioners in the state within 48 hours.

On Friday, doctors from AIIMS, Safdarjung, Lok Nayak and GTB hospitals, along with several private hospitals in Delhi, went on strike, leaving healthcare services crippled. They were standing in solidarity with their colleagues in Bengal who were protesting the alleged assault on two medical interns at the hands of the family of a patient who died on Monday evening.

Resident doctors at @aiims_newdelhi have called off the protest and will be back to work today. The @AIIMSRDA has issued an ultimatum of 48 hours to West Bengal government to meet the demands of the docs, failing which they will go on an indefinite strike @IndianExpress — Astha Saxena (@Asthasaxena88) June 15, 2019

Resident doctors at AIIMS wore bandages on their face and body as they gathered at Jawaharlal Nehru auditorium and spoke about increasing cases of violence against doctors. “The government needs to step in and take control of the situation in West Bengal. If the situation remains the same, we will continue with the strike. We are not going to resume work till 9 am tomorrow,” Dr Amarinder Singh Malhi, president of Resident Doctors’ Association of AIIMS had said on Friday. The RDA also met the Union Health Minister requesting him to intervene.

Meanwhile, resident doctors from 14 government hospitals across Delhi will remain on strike Saturday, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA INDIA) said.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also launched a three-day nationwide protest from Friday and called for a strike on June 17, Monday, with the withdrawal of non-essential health services, including OPDs.