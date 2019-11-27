West Bengal: Dhankhar, Mamata spar over constitutional role of Governor

The war of words between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inflamed on Tuesday as the two addressed the special session of the Assembly to mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of Constitution.

Dhankhar, who was invited to address the House on the invitation of Speaker Biman Banerjee, hit out at the TMC government, saying that the post of the state’s constitutional head has been “seriously compromised”. Mamata also hit back, saying that the post of Governor in her state was being “badly misused”.

There was, however, no direct exchange of words on the floor of the House. Both also did not exchange words with each other.

“It is a worrisome situation in our country in some areas where people holding constitutional positions take to the public domain in mission mode and campaign and project defiance of the law of the land or constitutionally-sanctioned steps of the government. This cannot be countenanced as it runs counter to Constitutional essence. I call upon them to desist from such misguided intrepid approach as the same is pregnant with unpalatable consequences,” the Governor said.

“The post of the constitutional head of the state has been seriously compromised. This is an unprecedented and challenging situation. I would call upon the lawmakers to ask their conscience,” Dhankhar said in his address.

Meanwhile, Banerjee said, “The apex court has upheld the Constitution and it is the best gift as we mark 70 years of adoption of the Indian Constitution.”

“Efforts are on to destroy the Constitution. We have heard about freedom at midnight but have never heard about government at midnight,” Banerjee said, alluding to the acclaimed book Freedom at Midnight that chronicled India’s journey to Independence.

“In my state, the post of the Governor is being badly misused. No one should forget that the Governor is a nominated post but the state government is elected. We are not at anyone’s mercy,” she later told mediapersons.

“We never had any problems with previous Governors. So, it needs to be seen who is responsible for this situation.”