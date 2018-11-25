West Bengal CPI unit not to participate in TMC Jan 19 rally

The CPI West Bengal unit Sunday said that it would not participate in the January 19 mega rally called by the Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee to oust the BJP in the next general election.

The West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has called for the mega rally of all anti-BJP parties in Kolkata on January 19.

“We appreciate that she has forwarded her invitation (for the January 19 Brigade Rally). But the state CPI has decided not to participate in it,” CPI state secretary Swapan Banerjee told reporters here.

He said that though the party’s national executive would take a final decision in connection with the matter, the state body has already decided not to go to be a part of the TMC’s mega rally.

He also questioned (Mamata) Banerjee’s real intention to fight the BJP in the next general elections saying that “on one side the TMC supremo is inviting the CPI but on another side, it is attacking the Left parties”.

Further questioning (Mamata) Banerjee’s sincerity in fighting the BJP in the next general elections, the CPI leader

said that the TMC should decide on who was its “real rival”.

“Question arises whether Mamata is sincere in fighting against the BJP. If she is sincere she must not attack Left which is fighting against the BJP tooth and nail. She must decide who is the main enemy (whether the BJP or the Left),” he said.

The CPI leader also asked why (Mamata) was mum on the Rafale scam.

“Doubt arises why Mamata and KCR of Telangana are conspicuously silent on the Rafale scam,” he said.