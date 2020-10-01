West Bengal: Covid toll set to cross 5,000 — 7th highest

Keeping with the trend, the state again tested more than 40,000 samples at 43,765, taking the cumulative figure to 32,27,462. (Representational)

West Bengal is on the cusp of breaching the 5,000 mark in terms of deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, becoming the seventh state to reach the dour figure.

The toll on Wednesday reached 4,958 with an addition of 59 Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have so far recorded more than 5,000 Covid-19 deaths.

West Bengal’s coronavirus caseload rose to 2,57,049 with an addition of 3,281 since Tuesday.

As many as 2,954 people were declared recovered from the virus, taking the total recoveries to 2,25,759. The recovery rate improved to 87.83 per cent. After factoring in deaths and recoveries, the state has 26,332 active cases.

Keeping with the trend, the state again tested more than 40,000 samples at 43,765, taking the cumulative figure to 32,27,462.

Of the fresh cases, 672 people tested positive in Kolkata, 661 in North 24 Parganas, 272 in South 24 Parganas, 198 in Howrah and 160 in Hooghly. Other than these five districts in South Bengal, 120 tested positive in Paschim Midnapore and 116 each in Purba Midnapore and Nadia.

In North Bengal, Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri each recorded 87 cases and Darjeeling, 99.

According to the Health Department bulletin, 2,442 people are in government quarantine, 78,417 in home quarantine and another 1,338 in safe homes.

