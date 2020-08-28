West Bengal: Covid tally crosses 1.5 lakh, toll over 3,000

The recovery rate, meanwhile, rose to 80.28 per cent as 3,189 patients were discharged.

West Bengal’s Covid-19 case count crossed 1.5 lakh to settle at 1,50,772 on Thursday following the addition of 2,997 new cases, while the deaths of 53 people in 24 hours took the toll to 3,017. The recovery rate, meanwhile, rose to 80.28 per cent as 3,189 patients were discharged.

The pandemic epicentre in South Bengal, including Kolkata and four nearby districts, reported 55.78 per cent of the latest cases and 40 of the fatalities.

Among those who have contracted the infection are Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Board of Administrators’ member and former Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh and his wife. They received their positive reports Wednesday.

“We are mildly symptomatic, and in self-isolation at home. After the quarantine period gets over, I want to come back to the frontline in the fight against Covid,” he said.

According to the state health bulletin, a record 42,474 samples were tested in 24 hours. Despite increased testing, the test positivity rate has started declining. It was down to 8.78 per cent on Thursday.

