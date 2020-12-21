West Bengal: Covid recovery rate nears 95%

According to the state bulletin,1,978 people tested positive in 24 hours, and 40 persons died. The toll rose to 9,360. (Representational)

The recovery rate inched towards 95 per cent as the discharge of 2,627 patients pushed up the figure to 94.95 per cent. The active caseload dropped below 18,000 to 17,771 as recoveries continued to outpace new cases.

According to the state bulletin,1,978 people tested positive in 24 hours, and 40 persons died. The toll rose to 9,360. A bulk of the new cases (58.74 per cent) and deaths (27) occurred in the infection hotspot of which Kolkata and North 24 Parganas are the heart. At present, only these two districts and South 24 Parganas have more than 1,000 cases.

Among the other districts in South Bengal, 103 tested positive in Nadia, 85 new patients were found in Paschim Bardhaman and 83 tested positive in Purba Bardhaman. In North Bengal, Darjeeling recorded 79 new cases, Jalpaiguri 67, and Malda 25. Darjeeling leads the list of active cases with 547 patients, followed by Jalpaiguri (462) and Cooch Behar (381). ENS

