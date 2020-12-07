West Bengal: Covid caseload crosses 5-lakh mark as decline in active cases continues

According to the state health department, 44,186 tests were conducted in 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of samples examined to 61.35 lakh. (Representational)

West Bengal’s total Covid caseload crossed the five-lakh mark on Sunday to 5,02,840 after 3,143 new infections were detected. The active caseload dropped to 23,894 as the recovery rate increased to 93.51 per cent following the discharge of 3,167 patients.

According to the state health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, 46 deaths took the toll up to 8,723. A bulk of the new cases (64.87 per cent) and deaths (35) were recorded in the South Bengal epicentre comprising Kolkata, its three neighbouring districts, and Hooghly.

In the other districts in the region outside the hotspot, the active caseload remained high in Nadia (961), and the two Medinipur districts. The patient count dropped in both Purba Bardhaman (713) and Paschim Bardhaman (800).

In north Bengal, only three districts — Alipurduar, Coochbehar and Kalimpong — reported a rise in active cases. Darjeeling leads the list with 895 patients.

