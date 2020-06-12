Bengal Covid-19 count likely to cross 10,000 today; 10 fresh casualties

Overall, 209 people were discharged from hospitals in 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,988 and the recovery rate to 40.82% — the highest till date. Overall, 209 people were discharged from hospitals in 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,988 and the recovery rate to 40.82% — the highest till date.

The state government on Thursday said 440 more people had tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total case count to 9,768, while 10 people died of the disease. With an average increase of 413 cases a day over the past week, the state is on course to breach the 10,000-case mark on Friday. If it happens, West Bengal will become the eighth state to report over 10,000 cases.

Meanwhile, the statewide toll is now 442. Only Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have recorded more deaths. Four of the latest deaths occurred in Kolkata, and two each in the neighbouring districts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and Howrah. The rest of the districts combined have reported only 27 of the total deaths till date.

Of the latest positive cases, the most,117, were detected in Kolkata. The city was followed by North 24 Parganas with 67, Howrah with 44, and 41 infections in Darjeeling district.

According to the health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, Jhargram, Purulia, and Purba Bardhaman were the only districts not to report any case. Jhargram has reported the fewest cases till date (11), and with the recoveries of five patients on Thursday was reported to be Covid-19 free.

Overall, 209 people were discharged from hospitals in 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,988 and the recovery rate to 40.82% — the highest till date. The active case count, meanwhile, rose to 5,338.

According to the health bulletin, 9,522 samples were examined in 24 hours, taking the total number of specimens examined till date to 3,06,941. The test positivity rate also increased to 3.18%.

The health department said 1,18,181 migrant returnees were in special centres, while 18,671 others were quarantined in government facilities. The bulletin said 1,56,392 people remained isolated at home.

Meanwhile, the state government has called a meeting on Friday with 17 sports associations of the state, including cricket and football, to discuss plans for the resumption of sporting events after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Most tournaments in the current season have already been called off because of the nationwide lockdown that was enforced in the last week of March to contain the contagious disease.

