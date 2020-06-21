West Bengal: Rise in cases, deaths mar a day of record recoveries

The government said 9,123 people were in institutional quarantine, 231 people in safe homes, and 1,36,582 remain isolated at home. (Representational) The government said 9,123 people were in institutional quarantine, 231 people in safe homes, and 1,36,582 remain isolated at home. (Representational)

The state government on Saturday said a record 562 people had recovered from Covid-19, even as 441 people tested positive, taking the total count to 13,531, and the toll rose to 540 with 11 more deaths.

Kolkata and North 24 Parganas and Howrah, the epicentre of the pandemic in the state, reported 239 cases, the highest, and five of the deaths. South 24 Parganas, the other district that neighbours the city, recorded 56 cases like North 24 Parganas and Howrah, and two deaths. One death each occurred in Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur, Birbhum and Darjeeling. The only districts where no infection was detected in 24 hours are Cooch Behar, Birbhum, Purulia, Jhargram — which has not had a case in five days — and Purba Medinipur.

North Bengal, meanwhile, reported an addition of 104 cases. The region’s active case count on Saturday stood at 634 cases, an increase of 31% since the start of the week. Overall, the state’s active caseload declined by 132 to settle at 5,126 even as the discharge rate continued its upward curve, reaching the highest-ever figure of 58.12%. According to the health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, 7,865 patients have recovered till date.

The health department reported that over 10,000 samples were tested for the second-day running, With these 10,330 specimens, the number of samples examined till date increased to 3,90,942, while the test positivity rate rose marginally to 3.46%.

The number of migrant returnees quarantined in special centres continued to decrease, with 63,501 now in these facilities. The government said 9,123 people were in institutional quarantine, 231 people in safe homes, and 1,36,582 remain isolated at home.

