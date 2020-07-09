West Bengal: Daily Covid cases near 1,000; recovery gap widens

The state has 7,705 active cases. (Representational) The state has 7,705 active cases. (Representational)

In another highest single-day coronavirus caseload, West Bengal on Wednesday recorded 986 cases, taking the cumulative number to 24,823.

For a fourth day in a row, it logged more than 20 coronavirus deaths. Twenty-three more deaths in the last 24 hours took the death toll to 827. On Tuesday, the state saw 25 deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the state Health Department, over 6,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 and 159 died in this month.

Of the 986 cases, Kolkata clocked 366, followed by 223 in North 24 Parganas, 106 in Howrah and 103 in South 24 Parganas.

In some good news, a record 501 coronavirus patients were declared recovered and discharged since Tuesday. The recovery rate at 65.62 per cent has steadily been increasing. As many as 16,291 patients have been discharged.

The state has 7,705 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 10,386 samples were tested, taking the total to 5,72,523. Of all the samples, 4.34 per cent have returned positive.

According to the Health Department’s bulletin, 5,152 people are under government quarantine and another 36,824 people home quarantine. As many as 10,618 migrant workers, who have returned from other states, are in quarantine centres and another 301 are in safe homes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd