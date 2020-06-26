West Bengal: Covid toll crosses 600-mark, fatality rate drops marginally

The test positivity rate rose slightly to 3.56%.. (Representational) The test positivity rate rose slightly to 3.56%.. (Representational)

The Covid-19 toll in the state crossed 600 on Thursday, rising to 606 with the deaths of 15 people, and the case count increased by 475 to 15,648, while the total number of discharged patients crossed the 10,000 mark.

Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, and Howrah, which form the epicentre of the disease in the state, reported the bulk of the latest deaths and infections, with nine deaths and 322 new cases. South 24 Parganas and Darjeeling recorded two deaths each, while one patient each died in Uttar Dinajpur, and Paschim Medinipur.

The fatality rate in the state has consistently declined since June 11, when it was 4.52%. On Thursday, it was 3.87%. It is still higher than the fatality rates in Delhi and Tamil Nadu and UP, which, along with Maharashtra and Gujarat, are the only states to have reported more deaths than Bengal.

Meanwhile, the discharge rate further improved to 65.12% — the national figure is 58.18% — with 488 patients leaving hospitals. Overall, 10,190 people have recovered from the disease. The downward trajectory of the active case count continued as it came down to 4,852.

According to the health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, 9,492 samples were examined in 24 hours, taking the total to 4,39,258.

The test positivity rate rose slightly to 3.56%.

The health department said 34,059 migrant returnees were in special government quarantine centres, 7,865 people were in institutional quarantine, 98,751 people were in home isolation, and 495 people were in safe homes.

