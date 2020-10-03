West Bengal: Congress protests manhandling of Rahul

Congress workers protest against UP Police's manhandling of Rahul Gandhi, in south Kolkata on Friday. (Photo by Partha Paul)

Congress workers and leaders on Friday organised protest rallies across the state to condemn the police manhandling its former president Rahul Gandhi while he was on the way to Hathras to visit the family of a Dalit girl who was gang-raped and murdered. Both Gandhi, and his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi were detained and later released.

The Congress workers staged a sit-in at the state party headquarters here, demanding action against those who pushed Rahul Gandhi to the ground.

“We are shocked to see how UP Police stopped our leaders from visiting the family members of the deceased woman. Rahul Gandhi ji was pushed to the ground and later detained. Is this a democracy? We have no words to condemn this undemocratic action by UP police. The guilty must be brought to justice,” said senior Congress leader and MLA Manoj Chakraborty.

In the city of Siliguri in North Bengal, Congress MLA Shankar Malakar led a protest rally. The protesters also blocked a road to demand an answer from the UP government.

In Malda town, Congress workers led by MLA Mostaque Alam organised a march to condemn police brutality in Uttar Pradesh.

