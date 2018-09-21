Follow Us:
Friday, September 21, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
West Bengal Congress: Somendra Mitra replaces Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as party chief

Among other appointments, Pradip Bhattacharya was made chairman of the Coordination Committee while Subhankar Sarkar was appointed as convenor.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 21, 2018 2:41:21 pm
In a change of guard in the West Bengal Congress leadership, party president Rahul Gandhi on Friday appointed Somendra Nath Mitra as the new party president of the state unit, replacing Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Chowdhury, who is against an electoral alliance with the ruling Trinamool Congress, was appointed as the chairman of the Campaign Committee.

Sankar Malakar, Nepal Mahato, Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury and Deepa Dasmunsi were appointed as Working Presidents.

Abhijeet Mukherjee was appointed as chairperson and Santosh Pathak was appointed as convenor of the Manifesto Committee. Amitabha Chakraborty was appointed as chairperson of Outreach and Communication.

