West Bengal Congress: Somendra Mitra replaces Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as party chief

In a change of guard in the West Bengal Congress leadership, party president Rahul Gandhi on Friday appointed Somendra Nath Mitra as the new party president of the state unit, replacing Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Chowdhury, who is against an electoral alliance with the ruling Trinamool Congress, was appointed as the chairman of the Campaign Committee.

Among other appointments, Pradip Bhattacharya was made chairman of the Coordination Committee while Subhankar Sarkar was appointed as convenor.

Sankar Malakar, Nepal Mahato, Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury and Deepa Dasmunsi were appointed as Working Presidents.

Abhijeet Mukherjee was appointed as chairperson and Santosh Pathak was appointed as convenor of the Manifesto Committee. Amitabha Chakraborty was appointed as chairperson of Outreach and Communication.

