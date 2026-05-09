West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari oath ceremony LIVE updates: Bengal to get first CM from BJP today as Mamata Banerjee era ends

West Bengal Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari will take oath as the first Chief Minister of West Bengal from the BJP (Express photo by Partha Paul).

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Oath Ceremony Live Updates: West Bengal will begin a new political era today. Suvendu Adhikari is being sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal – the first BJP leader to hold the top post in the state. For 15 years, Bengal was synonymous with Mamata Banerjee; now it has turned to BJP to take it ahead

The swearing-in ceremony, administered by the Governor, will be held at 11 AM at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. The Parade ground has long defined Bengal’s political arena through mass rallies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are attending the swearing-in function today. The optics say it all – this is the BJP’s biggest win in the east and Delhi is turning up in full strength to mark the moment. The BJP chose Rabindra Jayanti – May 9, the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore – for the ceremony. This is a deliberate cultural signal to the voters who chose the BJP.

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