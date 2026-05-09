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West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari oath ceremony LIVE updates: Bengal to get first CM from BJP today as Mamata Banerjee era ends

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Oath Taking Ceremony Today Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as West Bengal’s first BJP CM today at Brigade Parade Ground, marking the end of the Mamata Banerjee era after a historic 207-seat election victory.

Suvendu Adhikari, bengal CM oathtakingWest Bengal Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari will take oath as the first Chief Minister of West Bengal from the BJP (Express photo by Partha Paul).

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Oath Ceremony Live Updates: West Bengal will begin a new political era today. Suvendu Adhikari is being sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal – the first BJP leader to hold the top post in the state. For 15 years, Bengal was synonymous with Mamata Banerjee; now it has turned to BJP to take it ahead

The swearing-in ceremony, administered by the Governor, will be held at 11 AM at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. The Parade ground has long defined Bengal’s political arena through mass rallies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are attending the swearing-in function today. The optics say it all – this is the BJP’s biggest win in the east and Delhi is turning up in full strength to mark the moment. The BJP chose Rabindra Jayanti – May 9, the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore – for the ceremony. This is a deliberate cultural signal to the voters who chose the BJP.

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Suvendu Adhikari was unanimously chosen by the Bengal MLAs at a BJP meeting on Friday. There was no second namen proposed, Amit Shah said. Adhikari’s story is nothing short of dramatic. A former TMC insider, Suvendu broke with Mamata Banerjee and crossed over to the BJP. And then he went on to beat her on her own turf. Adhikari contested from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s bastion. He defeated her in her own stronghold by a margin of over 15,000 votes. The BJP won 207 out of 293 seats in the West Bengal elections. The TMC, on the other hand, fell to just 80 seats. It was a rout.

Live Updates
May 9, 2026 10:17 AM IST
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari oath ceremony LIVE updates: Cultural function ahead of swearing-in ceremony begins

The function for the oath-taking has begun at the Brigade Parade ground. The event sarted with the Rabindra Sangeet “Ei Akashe Amar Mukti Aloy Aloy". The song by Rabindranath Tagore signifies that that true liberation (mukti) is not isolation, but a joyous union with the universe found in light, sky, nature, and service to humanity.

The stage has been decorated with a huge picture of the Kalighat Kali temple, Goddess Durga and dhakis (drummers) and women blowing conch shells. A banner depicting PM Modi's photo and portrait of Rabindranath Tagore have also been put up on the stage.

May 9, 2026 09:52 AM IST
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari oath ceremony LIVE updates: Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary arrives at Kolkata ahead of ceremony

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary arrives at Kolkata Airport to attend the oath taking ceremony of the BJP government in West Bengal.

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May 9, 2026 09:52 AM IST
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari oath ceremony LIVE updates: Visuals of the main stage from Brigade Parade Ground

Visuals of the main stage from Brigade Parade Ground, where West Bengal BJP Legislative Party Leader Suvendu Adhikari will take oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal.

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May 9, 2026 09:45 AM IST
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari oath ceremony LIVE updates: Saffron themed Bengali sweets arrive at the Brigade Parade ground

Bengali culture and saffron themed sweets arrive at the Brigade Parade Ground for the oath taking ceremony of the BJP government in West Bengal.

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May 9, 2026 09:44 AM IST
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari oath ceremony LIVE updates: Artist from Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, and Purulia assemble in Kolkata

Artist from Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, and Purulia to showcase West Bengal's folk spirit, ahead of the oath taking ceremony at the Brigade Parade Ground.

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May 9, 2026 09:37 AM IST
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari oath ceremony LIVE updates: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and BJP leader Smriti Irani arrive in Kolkata

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and BJP leader Smriti Irani arrive in Kolkata ahead of the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected BJP government in West Bengal.

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May 9, 2026 09:36 AM IST
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari oath ceremony LIVE updates: Change brought about by the people of Bengal will certainly prove beneficial, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that BJP's historic victory in West Bengal is a tribute to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. "He founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh under very difficult circumstances, and today our ideology has received acceptance in Bengal," he said. Gadkari also said that this is moment of great joy for all party workers, and the change brought about by the people of Bengal will certainly prove beneficial for the state's development in the future.

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May 9, 2026 09:34 AM IST
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari oath ceremony LIVE updates: Saints, seers arrive at Brigade Parade Ground ahead of Suvendu’s oath ceremony

Saints and seers arrived at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of BJP Legislative Party leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is set to take oath as West Bengal’s first BJP Chief Minister.

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May 9, 2026 09:32 AM IST
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari oath ceremony LIVE updates: Supports, party workers arrive at the Brigade Parade Ground

Amid tight security, supporters and party workers continue to arrive at the Brigade Parade Ground for the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected BJP government in the state.

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May 9, 2026 09:31 AM IST
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari oath ceremony LIVE updates: Heavy security deployed at the RCTC Ground ahead of PM Modi's arrival n Kolkata

Heavy security deployed at the RCTC Ground, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to land ahead of the oath taking ceremony of new West Bengal government.

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May 9, 2026 09:25 AM IST
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari oath ceremony LIVE updates: Brigade memorial installed in honour of BJP workers

Ahead of Suvendu Adhikari's swearing-in, a memorial has been erected at the Brigade Parade Ground. The memorial honours BJP workers killed in political violence in West Bengal.

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May 9, 2026 09:22 AM IST
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari oath ceremony LIVE updates: Jhalmuri around Brigade Parade ground

Stalls of 'jhalmuri' being set up around the Brigade Parade ground ahead of Suvendu Adhikari's swearing-in. The evergreen Bengali snack, which gained more attention after PM Modi made a stop at a roadside stall to buy a packet during his election campaign.

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May 9, 2026 09:11 AM IST
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari oath ceremony LIVE updates: Suvendu Adhikari to take oath as West Bengal CM today

Hours after being unanimously elected the leader of the BJP Legislature Party on Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister-elect Suvendu Adhikari met Governor R N Ravi and staked claim to form the first BJP government in the state.

Adhikari will take the oath of office at the Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday morning, most likely along with two Deputy CMs, said sources in the Raj Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the CMs of several NDA-ruled states are scheduled to attend the ceremony. Hours earlier, senior BJP leader and former state unit president Dilip Ghosh proposed Adhikari’s name during the Legislature Party meeting, saying he was the face of the BJP’s expansion in Bengal and the best placed to lead the government. After the proposal received the unanimous support of the MLAs, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party’s central observer, announced Adhikari’s election as the Legislature Party leader.

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