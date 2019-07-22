West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says train services curtailed, Railways rejects charge

Toggle Menu
“The Railways has curtailed train services to prevent our supports from attending the rally. We do not have enough resources to hire a rake, but several people were thwarted from coming to the city today," she said.

Speaking at the rally, Banerjee said despite such a move, nothing could prevent her workers and supporters from attending the programme.

Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that rail services were curtailed to stop her party workers from attending the Martyrs’ Day rally here.

“The Railways has curtailed train services to prevent our supports from attending the rally. We do not have enough resources to hire a rake, but several people were thwarted from coming to the city today. Nothing, however, prevented my supporters from joining the programme. This is the strenght of TMC. We don’t bow our heads before anyone,” she said.

However, the Railways rejected the Chief Minister’s’s claim and maintained that it was running a number of additional trains.

An official of Eastern Railway said several special trains were being run in Sealdah and Howrah divisions.

An official of South Eastern Railway said it was running more EMU local trains and had almost maintained a week-day schedule.

