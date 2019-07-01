West Bengal: Chinsurah shuts down day after TMC leader’s murder

Shops remained shut and public vehicles stayed off the road in Chinsurah town of West Bengal’s Hooghly district Sunday during the 12-hour bandh called by the ruling Trinamool Congress to protest the killing of a party leader. The TMC has accused the BJP of killing its leader, Dilip Ram. Ram was shot dead on Saturday.

Advertising

Local Trinamool MLA Asit Majumdar thanked the people for making the strike “successful”. “The people of Chinsurah have given a positive response to our bandh call and we want to thank them. It is also clear from their response that people do not want to witness BJP’s violence here.”

Trinamool leader and state minister Firhad Hakim said, “BJP’s miscreants shot our leader dead. We have asked the police to immediately arrest the killers.” Denying the charge, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, “They are blaming us without any proper evidence. It might be a fallout of their infighting. Police must immediately find the killers so that truth comes out.”