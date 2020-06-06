West Bengal: Central team visits cyclone-hit areas, state seeks Rs 80K cr

In Minakhan and Malancha blocks, they were greeted by protesters who accused the state government of not providing enough relief and food materials. (Express Photo/File) In Minakhan and Malancha blocks, they were greeted by protesters who accused the state government of not providing enough relief and food materials. (Express Photo/File)

A seven-member central team visited several areas in the districts of South and North 24 Parganas on Friday to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan last month even as a report prepared by the Mamata Banerjee government for the Centre said the state suffered damage worth Rs 80,000 crore in the storm.

The CM had earlier claimed that the state had been set back by Rs 1-lakh crore. The Centre released advance relief of Rs 1,000 crore after PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the cyclone-hit areas on May 22.

Meanwhile, unlike the central team that had visited the state in April to determine if lockdown rules were being properly enforced, this one was welcomed by state government officials, district administrations, and even TMC MLAs.

The inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) divided itself into two groups, one of which travelled to Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas in the morning and surveyed the Sandeshkhali-I, Sandeshkhali-II and Nazat-I blocks. The other one flew to Patharpratima in South 24 Parganas in a helicopter and visited areas such as Uttar Gopalnagar, Uttar Dharmanagar, Brajaballavpur, Ramganga and Bharatala .

According to an official, the teams also visited Namkhana in South 24 Parganas district, and Hingalganj and Basirhat in North 24 Parganas.

“We are taking note of every detail,” a member of the IMCT later told the media.

“We saw the affected areas. We also talked with the district administration. All we have learned, we will report to Delhi,” said Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary Anuj Sharma, who led the team.

The inter-ministerial group will meet Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha and other senior state government officials at state secretariat Nabanna on Saturday afternoon before departing for Delhi, said sources.

