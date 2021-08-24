West Bengal: CBI begins post-poll violence probe, records statement of BJP worker’s brother

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday started its inquiries into cases of serious crimes reported during the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal, as directed by the Calcutta High Court last week. The CBI team also met the brother of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar who was killed in Kolkata’s Narkeldanga area in May.

A team of CBI officials escorted Sarkar’s brother Biswajit to the agency’s office at the CGO complex in Bidhannagar, and spoke to him for almost two hours. They recorded his statement. While leaving the CBI office, Biswajit said, “We are now hopeful that we will get justice.”

Biswajit was among those who filed petitions in the Supreme Court, and the Calcutta High Court on the matter of post-poll violence. In a statement to the National Human Rights Commission, he alleged that his brother was a victim of post-poll violence by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

On July 2, the High Court ordered a second autopsy of Abhijit’s body after Biswajit urged the court for a DNA test and informed the court that the body had been damaged by maggots in the morgue.

Following the High Court’s order on August 19, Biswajit told reporters, “A mob tied a television wire around my brother’s neck and dragged him along the road. They smashed his head with a stone. The police refused to register a complaint although we pleaded several times.”

The CBI has formed four teams headed by joint directors to investigate cases of murder, attempted murder, and rape that were reported during the alleged post-poll violence. Each team has, among others, a deputy inspector general and about four superintendents of police. Additional Director Ajay Bhatnagar is supervising the investigation.