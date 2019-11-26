West Bengal bypolls BJP candidate assaulted, party complains to EC

Even as polling remained by and large peaceful with 75.34 per cent average voting till 5 pm in Kharagpur Sadar, Karimpur and Kaliaganj Assembly seats that went to bypolls on Monday, the BJP candidate for Karimpur, Jay Prakash Majumdar, was punched and kicked into a ditch by a group of people in full view of mediapersons and police in Phipulkhola area of Nadia district.

According to sources, the EC has sought reports about the Karimpur incident.

“You have seen how I was punched, pushed and kicked. The physical wound will heal, but will the wounds inflicted on the state’s democracy be healed? This is a real sign that there is no democracy in West Bengal and how Trinamool goons are creating a reign of fear on the poll day. These attacks will not demoralise me and I will continue to visit all the booths. I have complained to the EC,” Majumdar told reporters.

#WATCH West Bengal BJP Vice President and candidate for Karimpur bypoll, Joy Prakash Majumdar manhandled and kicked allegedly by TMC workers as voting is underway in the constituency. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/Vpb5s14M5A — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy shot off a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, seeking his intervention into the matter and accused the TMC of “turning the election into farce in connivance with police and administration”.

Uttarakhand: 47% turnout in Pithoragarh

Dehradun: Around 47.48 per cent voters exercised their franchise in Pithoragarh Assembly bypoll on Monday.

The turnout was much lower than in the 2017 Assembly elections, when 62 per cent voting was recorded.

At one polling centre in Deodar, locals boycotted the poll on the issue of development. Election officials said that two people voted in that polling centre. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of three-time MLA Prakash Pant. —ENS