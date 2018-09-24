Follow Us:
Monday, September 24, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
An under-construction bridge in Kakdwip area of South 24 Parganas district collapsed on Monday morning.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 24, 2018 1:05:13 pm
Another under-construction bridge collapses in West Bengal
An under-construction flyover in Kakdwip area of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district caved in on Monday morning, news agency ANI reported. This is the third such incident in the state in the month of September.

The district magistrate of South 24 Parganas, Y Ratnakara Rao, said no casualty has been reported so far. “The incident happened on Monday morning. We are waiting for further details,” PTI quoted the district magistrate as saying. A team was rushed to the site of the mishap.

Earlier this month, a 50-year-old bridge in Majerhat, which connects Kolkata to South 24 Paraganas and southern suburban areas, had collapsed on September 4, claiming three lives and injuring 27 persons. Two private cars, three cabs, a private bus and five motorbikes were on the bridge at the time.

On September 7, another old bridge had collapsed near Siliguri in north Bengal leaving a truck driver injured. The bridge, which collapsed on a canal below, connected the Manganj and Phansidewa areas to Siliguri.

 

