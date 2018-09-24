Another under-construction bridge collapses in West Bengal

Visuals from the site of bridge collapse (Source: Twitter/ANI) Visuals from the site of bridge collapse (Source: Twitter/ANI)

An under-construction flyover in Kakdwip area of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district caved in on Monday morning, news agency ANI reported. This is the third such incident in the state in the month of September.

The district magistrate of South 24 Parganas, Y Ratnakara Rao, said no casualty has been reported so far. “The incident happened on Monday morning. We are waiting for further details,” PTI quoted the district magistrate as saying. A team was rushed to the site of the mishap.

#WestBengal: An under-construction bridge collapsed on Kalnagini river at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district. No injuries reported till now. pic.twitter.com/7PDm3xJsJ6 — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2018

Earlier this month, a 50-year-old bridge in Majerhat, which connects Kolkata to South 24 Paraganas and southern suburban areas, had collapsed on September 4, claiming three lives and injuring 27 persons. Two private cars, three cabs, a private bus and five motorbikes were on the bridge at the time.

On September 7, another old bridge had collapsed near Siliguri in north Bengal leaving a truck driver injured. The bridge, which collapsed on a canal below, connected the Manganj and Phansidewa areas to Siliguri.

