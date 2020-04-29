West Bengal: Brace for surge of patients, hospitals told

On patients who needed surgery, the government said that they should be first tested for COVID. On patients who needed surgery, the government said that they should be first tested for COVID.

Expecting overcrowding of hospitals after the lockdown is pared down, the state government has asked them to draw up a blueprint for crowd management and adherence to social distancing by patients.

This comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hinted that restrictions may be relaxed in non-hot spot areas.

The Health and Family Welfare Department late on Monday night circulated guidelines to district hospital. “All are hereby advised to draw up a blue print for the normalisation of hospital services, covering all aspects of the administration, including duty rosters for deployment of medical personnel and other staff,” said the circular.

On patients who needed surgery, the government said that they should be first tested for COVID.

The circular said, “All suspects of COVID-19 should be kept in isolation and be dealt with as per the protocol given earlier. In the IPD, the gap between the two beds should be at least one meter. Doctors, nurses, paramedics should use PPE and mask and frequently wash their hand.”

Later on Tuesday, reiterating its stern warning, the state government asked private hospitals from turning away patients. They were also directed to be “energetic” while dealing with COVID-19 positive patients. Addressing mediapersons following a meeting between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and representatives of medical institutes, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said, “We have got reports that several patients are being asked to go to government hospitals and are not getting treatment at private hospitals. This has to stop and all private hospitals are being asked not to do this. We are also looking at providing transport facilities to more doctors and nurses. We will also provide trainings on how to use PPE.”

He underlined that all private hospitals had to set up isolation wards as per ICMR guidelines and provide treatment to COVID patients.

Meanwhile, with 28 new coronavirus cases, the number of total active cases rose to 522 active cases on Tuesday. Two more deaths were attributed to the pandemic since Monday evening, taking the toll to 22.

“Ten patients were released from hospitals. So the total active positive case stands at 522. In last 24 hours, 1,180 tests were conducted. Till now 13,223 tests have been conducted,” said Sinha. Active cases refer to the total cases subtracted by deaths and recoveries.

According to him, 75 per cent of the new cases emerged from Kolkata, Howrah and North 24 Parganas (all red zone districts).

“There are 227 containment zones in Kolkata, 56 in Howrah, 57 in North 24 Parganas and 8 in East Midnapore,” said the secretary. “From tomorrow, we will distribute face shields to frontline health wrokers. Two of our doctors have died. We have given Rs 10 lakh as compensation to each family,” he said.

