Friday, September 07, 2018
Child missing after boat capsizes in West Bengal

Two motor-operated boats started off Thursday from Hariharpara to Vrindabanpur about 6.30 pm carrying 40 people in total, he said adding that one of the boats capsized in the river.

By: PTI | Baharampur | Published: September 7, 2018 11:14:02 am
The seven persons reported missing Thursday night were among the 20 passengers who managed to swim ashore. (Representational)

A child is missing while 20 passengers swam ashore after a boat capsized Thursday in the Bhairav River near Garibpur, an official said.

The seven persons reported missing Thursday night were among the 20 passengers who managed to swim ashore.

“Twenty people swam ashore. Only a child is missing now. Our people are continuing with search operations since early morning,” Murshidabad District Magistrate P Ulaganathan told PTI.

Two motor-operated boats started off Thursday from Hariharpara to Vrindabanpur about 6.30 pm carrying 40 people in total, he said adding that one of the boats capsized in the river.

When asked about the possible cause of the capsize, he said besides heavy rainfall, the river current could be the reason for the accident.

“Both boats were unauthorised. But it does not seem that overloading was the cause of the capsize,” he said.

