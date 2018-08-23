West Bengal: Blast at TMC office kills one, injures five party workers

A party worker was killed in the blast at TMC office. (Source: ANI/Twitter) A party worker was killed in the blast at TMC office. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

A blast at Trinamool Congress’ office in Makarampur of West Midnapore district has killed a party worker and injured five others on Thursday afternoon. A police team has reached the spot and is investigating the blast. It is unclear at the moment what could have caused the blast.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd