West Bengal: Blast at TMC office kills one, injures five party workers

August 23, 2018
A blast at Trinamool Congress’ office in Makarampur of West Midnapore district has killed a party worker and injured five others on Thursday afternoon. A police team has reached the spot and is investigating the blast. It is unclear at the moment what could have caused the blast.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
