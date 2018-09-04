West Bengal BJP’s minority wing launches awareness campaign on NRC

The minority cell of the state BJP plans to organise conventions, public meetings and rallies to reach out to minorities and clear their confusion regarding NRC. (Express photo by Oinam Anand) The minority cell of the state BJP plans to organise conventions, public meetings and rallies to reach out to minorities and clear their confusion regarding NRC. (Express photo by Oinam Anand)

BJP’s state minority morcha has launched an awareness campaign on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) among people belonging to minority communities. The move comes days after imams and Muslim organisations said that they are urging people to get their citizenship/identification papers ready in case the NRC is ever implemented in West Bengal, which The Indian Express had reported.

State BJP leaders, on a number of occasions, have said that they would implement NRC in the state if they come to power here. State BJP minority morcha president Ali Hossain said, “The reason we started this awareness campaign on NRC is to make people understand what this is all about. Those who are born Indian do not need to get scared as no Indian citizen will be driven out of the country. Some people are trying to mislead the people and unnecessarily causing panic among people belonging to minority communities. We are trying to make them understand that there is no reason for them to panic,” Hossain told The Indian Express.

The minority cell of the state BJP plans to organise conventions, public meetings and rallies to reach out to minorities and clear their confusion regarding NRC. “A lot of people are attending our programmes…They are giving us positive feedback. We have started this campaign mostly in North Bengal districts. Soon, we will take this forward in South Bengal districts as well,” Hossain said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App