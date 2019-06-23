West Bengal: BJP worker’s death fuels blame game

A BJP supporter succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, a day after he was beaten up at Amdanga in North 24 Parganas district. The deceased had been identified as Nazmul Karim (25).

Advertising

The incident took place at Bahitgachi village in Amdanga, which is 18 kilometres from Bhatpara, where two people were killed in a clash on Thursday.

BJP leaders claimed that Karim was earlier a supporter of the CPI(M), but joined the BJP before the Lok Sabha polls. He was actively involved with BJP’s campaign in the area, they added.

According to police, Karim left his house on Friday night to buy some medicines as he was feeling unwell. Police suspected that he had got into a fight with a rival group. He was allegedly attacked with a heavy object, following which he collapsed on the spot. He was rushed to Amdanga Rural hospital. Due to excessive bleeding, he was later referred to Barasat Medical College and finally to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared dead on Saturday morning.

Advertising

Tension brewed in Amdanga as soon as news of his death spread. Amdanga police rushed to the spot and had to face a lot of resistance from local residents. A huge police contingent has been deployed in the area.

“He had extensively worked for us during the Lok Sabha polls and was identified in the area as a BJP supporter. Hence the TMC planned and murdered him. Those who have killed him must be arrested without delay,” said BJP Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh.

Singh also met the family members of the deceased and extended his party’s support.

Karim’s body has been sent for autopsy. “A case has been lodged and investigation is underway. It is too early to reveal the actual cause of death, let the autopsy report come,” said an official.

TMC refused the allegations. “The BJP has only one party to blame… They blame TMC even when it’s a personal fight. Our party has no connection with the incident,” said TMC general secretary Partha Chatterjee.

Police refused to confirm if the incident was politically motivated.