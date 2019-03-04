West Bengal: BJP workers clash with police over bike rallies, 300 arrested

BJP workers clashed with police at several places in West Bengal as they were prevented from holding the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally on Sunday. More than 300 BJP workers were arrested.

The police said they disallowed the motorcycle rallies as permission had not been granted to them because of the ongoing school board examinations.

In West Midnapore’s Goaltore area, BJP workers tried to break police barricades leading to a clash. Several policemen and BJP workers were injured.

In Asansol, police used batons to disperse BJP workers who resorted to pelting stones. RAF had to be deployed. Two clashes took place in Cooch Behar town and South Dinajpur district’s Balurghat, where 10 BJP workers were injured. Clashes were also reported from Arambagh. In Kolkata, the police stopped rallies in several areas, Central Avenue.