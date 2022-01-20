Bengal BJP worker’s killing: SC gives arrest protection to Mamata poll agent, to hear plea on Jan 31

The Supreme Court Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee‘s election agent, Sheikh Sufiyan, who is being probed by the CBI over the killing of a state BJP worker.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai fixed January 31 as the date of hearing for the Special Leave Petition filed by Sufian against a Calcutta High Court order rejecting his anticipatory bail. The bench directed that he not be arrested till then.

The court directed that all statements recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC (statements made before a magistrate) in the case should be produced before it. It said this after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that Sufiyan had been named in the Section 164 statements by some of the witnesses but had managed not to be arrested till now.

The court said no adjournments will be granted on January 31 and that the matter will be heard finally on that day.

Mehta told the bench, “It is a very serious offence. We will satisfy your Lordships. He is quite powerful. This will have its own repercussions.”

Justice Rao responded: “Please don’t get politics into this.”

The S-G denied this and pointed to Sufiyan’s alleged complicity in some of the crimes.

Sufiyan, the election agent for Banerjee from Nandigram, is facing the CBI probe in connection with the killing of BJP worker Debabrata Maity.

Maity was allegedly attacked by TMC workers a day after the poll results were announced. He succumbed to his injuries at a Kolkata hospital on May 13.