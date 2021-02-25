Time for Bua-Bhatija govt to go, Bengal needs vaccine against tolabaji: JP Nadda

With ‘Bua-Bhatija” jibe, BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, saying the people of West Bengal need a vaccine against “cut money” and “tolabaji” (extortion).

Nadda, who addressed a rally after launching the party’s manifesto campaign in Kolkata, said: “Yesterday, Mamata ji said that she wants Prime Minister’s help to procure Covid-19 vaccines so that she can make them available free of cost to the people before the Assembly polls. The Centre has already said that those above the age of 60 will get free vaccines. Those who are above 45 and have comorbidity will also get it. But Bengal needs a vaccine against cut money and tolabaji, and BJP will make arrangements for it after coming to power.”

“The time has come to send the Mamata Banerjee for aaram (rest) and bring a BJP government which will be engaged in kaam (work) for the development of the state. Time has come to bid goodbye to the Bua-Bhatija (aunt-nephew) government,” he said at the party’s Parivartan Yatra in Barrackpore.

Before taking part in the Yatra, which he had flagged off from Nabadwip in Nadia district on February 6, Nadda launched the party’s ‘Lokkho Sonar Bangla’ manifesto crowdsourcing campaign in Kolkata.

“West Bengal is at the crossroads. It has to decide whether it wants development or the culture of corruption and cut money. For the state’s development, we need a double-engine government – BJP government both at the Centre and the state,” he said at the launch of the manifesto campaign.

“The Lokkho Sonar Bangla campaign will begin on March 3 and continue till March 30. We are aiming to reach out to more than two crore people across all 294 Assembly constituencies.

There will be 30,000 suggestion boxes, and people can also give suggestions on BJP’s manifesto digitally. We want suggestions from common people in our endeavour to build a Sonar Bangla,” Nadda said.

“The campaign aims to free the state from corruption, coal smuggling syndicate raj and cut money culture. West Bengal has a lot of potential which been curtailed over the years due to vested political interests. We want to bring back the glorious days of the state,” he added.

The BJP leader said the party’s manifesto will focus on the socio-economic empowerment of the Matua community, women and youths.

He also promised to implement the Seventh Pay Commission in the state if BJP is voted to power.

“We will take Bengal to new heights by following the teachings and ideals of Swami Vivekananda, Rabindranath Tagore and others,” he said.

Nadda said that more than 1.4 crore toilets have been built in West Bengal under the Swacch Bharat Mission. “The Swachh Bharat Mission was criticised by many people when it was launched. But look how this scheme of construction of toilets has empowered women in rural areas. Our mothers and sisters had to wait till dusk to relieve themselves. But more than 11 crore toilets have been built across the country, including 1.4 crore in Bengal. This speaks about the condition of the women,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Nadda visited the ancestral house of poet Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay at Naihati in North 24 Parganas district. He was accompanied by state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and party MP Arjun Singh.

Nadda said he was fortunate to visit the birthplace of the great novelist who inspired people through his works during India’s quest for freedom. “His work instilled self-esteem among the people of the country and also stirred the spirit of nationalism to take out India from the clutches of colonial rule,” said Nadda.

Later, he had lunch at the residence of a jute mill worker in the district.