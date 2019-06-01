West Bengal: BJP leader to send 10 lakh ‘Jai Shri Ram’ postcards to Mamata Banerjee

In a move that could further stoke the tension between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, newly elected party legislature Arjun Singh said that they will send 10 lakh postcards with “Jai Shri Ram” written on them to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, PTI reported. The BJP is at loggerheads with Banerjee for her confrontational behaviour towards those shouting the slogans terming them “outsiders”.

“We have decided to send 10 lakh postcards with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written on them to the chief minister’s residence,” newly elected lawmaker Arjun Singh told PTI.

This comes after the BJP alleged that 10 of its workers were arrested for reportedly chanting “Jai Shri Ram” while Banerjee was passing through Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district Thursday. Earlier this month in West Midnapore district, a video showed Banerjee getting angry when some men chanted similar slogans as her motorcade passed by. The area comes under Singh’s Barrackpore parliamentary constituency.

Meanwhile, the TMC claimed that the BJP with Subhrangshu Roy, BJP leader Mukul Roy’s son, were conspiring to incite tension in the area. “This is unprecedented. We had not seen this culture in Bengal. This is the culture of the BJP,” state minister Jyotipriya Mallick said.

Jai Shri Ram chants: Mamata Banerjee, BJP spar again

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had said, “Mamata Banerjee is speaking in a foul language. She is abusing those mouthing the slogan. We have never seen people getting arrested for chanting Jai Shri Ram. It seems that she is suffering from frustration. Ten people have been arrested. Earlier, three people were arrested in a similar case. We hope that they will be released like last time. Today, saying Jai Shri Ram is viewed as a grave crime in Bengal.”

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi Saturday accused the TMC supremo of conspiring to “drive away lakhs of Hindi-speaking people” from her state. “The way Mamata Banerjee rebuked those chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and got them detained by police makes it apparent that the Trinamool government, which has been providing asylum to Bangladeshi infiltrators, is indulging in a conspiracy to drive away lakhs of Hindi-speaking people who live in her state,” the senior BJP leader tweeted.

It is to be noted that the TMC saw a dent in its vote bank across the state with the BJP making inroads. The saffron party won 18 of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state after an intense political campaign led by Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.