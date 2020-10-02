West Bengal: BJP rallies for farm laws, says will free farmers from middlemen

The BJP asserted that the laws will free farmers from the clutches of middlemen and allow them to sell their produce anywhere.

For the second consecutive day on Thursday, the BJP organised a rally, “Krishak Suraksha Yatra” (farmers’ protection rally), across the state in support of the newly passed farm laws. Senior state BJP leaders took part in the rallies and held street-corner meetings saying that the legislation would help farmers get better price for their produce. BJP’s rallies were seen as a counter-step to TMC and Left’s protests against the farm legislations.

Parliament recently passed the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. On September 27, President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to these Bills.

Opposition parties, including TMC, Left and Congress, have been protesting against these laws alleging that the legislation will destroy the agriculture sector and bring about a food crisis.

“These laws will prevent middlemen from eating a share of money that a farmer deserves. The Opposition parties are protesting as they get share from these middlemen. They do not want to help farmers get their true share but want to get cut money. The new laws will put an end to this practice,” said BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar.

